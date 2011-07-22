The Next "Twilight" Movie Doesn't Come Out Until November, But We Just Found Out What The Big Controversy Surrounding It Will Be

“Twilight” team, brace yourself for an onslaught of pissed-off parents.



At today’s Comic Con panel on the films, stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart discussed the second-to-last movie and its graphic birthing scene.

Pattinson called it “hardcore.”

Stewart confirmed that it includes choking-on-blood action.

Now, this might all be a little trumped-up — both Pattinson and Stewart have that vibe of wanting to make everything more serious than it actually is.

And that’s not always easy to do when it comes to “Twilight.”

But if the scene is indeed an eyeful, get ready for a stir 10 times the size of the uproar inspired by the delivery shots in “Knocked Up.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.