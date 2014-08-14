Twiggy Forest Donated Almost $8000 To Joe Hildebrand For Charity - And Now The Outspoken TV Host Has To Match It

Joe Hildebrand, whose hair gets more ridiculous than the guy in the tower behind him, at the City to Surf on Sunday

West Australian mining billionaire Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest just cost journalist Studio 10 host and Daily Telegraph columnist Joe Hildebrand a lot of money, but it’s for a good cause.

On Sunday, Hildebrand took part in the annual City to Surf fun run, raising money for The Salvation Army’s homeless program.

In his Daily Telegraph column before the race, Hildebrand promised he’d match every donation dollar for dollar. Then, in his usual jocular style, he added: “That is of course unless Twiggy Forrest is reading this, in which case I’m rooted.”

So Joe capped himself at $10,000 from his “ill-gotten media-whoring gains”.

Turns out Twiggy was reading. He called Hildebrand on Monday, after the race, when the journo’s support sat at just over $2000, to say he’d help ensure Joe got to his target.

Today, Forrest tipped in $7691.60 to take Hildebrand’s total to $10,000.

This doesn't happen every day: pic.twitter.com/MZuB85VL4a — Joe Hildebrand (@Joe_Hildebrand) August 14, 2014

Now Hildebrand has to match it, raising $20,000 for the Salvos.

Hildebrand ran the 14km course in a credible 87 minutes, only 46 minutes behind the race’s winner, Olympic runner Craig Mottram. Even more impressively, he did it pushing a pram containing his 9-month-old son.

Hildebrand told Business Insider that while the last couple of days had been tough, he went for a run last night and “my legs have regained some of their feeling” and that Forrest’s support was “really fantastic”.

Twiggy’s not the only high-powered businessperson to put his hands in his pockets.

Chef and serial charity fundraiser Neil Perry also ran the City to Surf with members of his Rockpool team, raising a massive $85,500 for Starlight, the children’s charity which brightens the lives of sick kids in hospital.

Among those helping out were James Packer, who donated $10,000. Vittoria Coffee, run by Les Schirato, also tipped in $10,000, while Perry’s business partner, US software multimillionare David Doyle contributed $7500, WA miner Ed Nealon and former Qantas boss Geoff Dixon both gave $5250, trucking heir Andrew Fox, $5000, and Myer boss Bernie Brookes $1050, among a range of celebrity supports.

However, Neil Perry is still about $14,500 short of his $100,000 target.

So Twiggy, if you’re reading this…

