The Twig is an interesting Kickstarter project which we found via 9to5Mac.



It’s an iPhone dock cable that will never get tangled and it also doubles as a tripod.

If this sounds like something you’re interested in, you can pre-order one for $18 over at Kickstarter.

Check out the video below to see it in action:



