The Twicycle is a new kind of bicycle that lets you pedal with both your arms and legs

The Twicycle is a new type of bicycle that gives both your arms and legs a workout. Foot pedalling moves the back wheel while hand pedalling moves the front wheel, exercising your arms and shoulders. Right now, the Twicycle is just a prototype, but its creators plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign this summer and price it similar to other road bikes already on the market.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.