Hundreds Set The World Record For 'Simultaneously Twerking' Today In NYC

Move over Miley Cyrus, the newly appointed “Queen Diva” of twerking is Big Freedia, who earned a Guinness Book of World Records title today by gathering 358 people in Manhattan’s Herald Square to booty shake simultaneously.

It was, as they say, a “Record Breaking Booty Shaking.”

How does one accomplish most people twerking at the same time?

Well, it was all being taped for Big Freedia’s reality show, “Queen of Bounce,” which premieres October 2 on Fuse.

Everyone was invited to participate, but they had to follow these rules:

This, ladies and gentlemen, is Big Freedia, a New Orleans musician famous for the booty-popping move:

Freedia’s dancers demonstrated the routine the crowd then emulated:

And then Guinness Book of World Records judge, Charlie Weisman — who also happens to be my very own brother — tallied the twerks. It was indeed a record!

Here’s a montage of what went down (and up, and then down again) at the event: Big Freedia gives Miley a run for her money: Things got pretty twerk-tastic: And there were twerkers of all ages:

As for that other famous twerker, Big Freedia tells Fuse, “Get me and Miley together so I could give her arse some lessons!”

