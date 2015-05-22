Twerking, Emoji, and Newb are now completely valid words to use in your next game of Scrabble

With the newest additions to the official Scrabble word list, even a total newb can lol their way to a win.

Earlier today, the BBC reported that Collins Dictionary revealed 6,500 new words that will now be permitted for gameplay.

The list, which includes words from multiple English speaking countries, features a number of popular-culture terms and internet slang.

The updated list adds words that have become commonplace in modern vernacular.

For example, Apple’s video-chat application “Facetime” will now earn players 15 Scrabble points.

Here’s a few of the other new additions and their Scrabble points worth:

Emoji — icon used for digital communication (14 points)

Hacktivist — a person who hacks computers for political activism purposes (22 points)

Geocache — a GPS based treasure hunt (16 points)

Lolz — to laugh out loud at others or at oneself (13 points)

Onesie — a one piece article of clothing (6 points)

Vape — to smoke using an electronic device (9 points)

Tweep — a person who uses Twitter (10 points)

Sexting — sending explicit sexual text messages (15 points)

Newb — someone who is new at something (9 points)

Obvs — slang terms for obviously (9 points)

Be forewarned, the official Collins online Scrabble checker will not be updated until September 2015, so twerking (which will earn a respectable 15 points) is still technically off-limits for now.

You can check out even more new words here.

