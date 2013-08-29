'Twerk' Is Now A Word In Oxford Dictionary Thanks To Miley Cyrus

Melia Robinson
Miley cyrus twerkRick Diamond/Getty Images

“Twerk” has been added to Oxford Dictionaries Online — and the world can thank Miley Cyrus for making it happen.

Quartz broke the news on Tuesday, announcing that the Oxford University Press, which publishes the more popular Oxford English Dictionary, approved a slew of tech slang and pop culture references for its online edition.

Here’s how ODO defines the verb:

twerk (v.): to dance to popular music in a sexually provocative manner involving thrusting hip movements and a low, squatting stance

Quartz reports the print dictionary will not include the word.

The word became prominent after Cyrus uploaded a video “twerking” in a unicorn onesie to her Facebook page in March.

Miley cyrus twerk unicornTumblr/RockingWarrior


The dance craze has since exploded, and everyone was talking about Cyrus’ demonstration at the MTV Video Music Awards this past weekend.

“Oxford English Dictionary” began trending on Twitter Wednesday morning.

People seem generally disgusted by the word’s new authority.

Phablet, selfie, bitcoin, emoji, FOMO, girl crush, Internet of things, jorts, srsly, vom, and derp, which we helped make happen, also made their way into the online dictionary.

