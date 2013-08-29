'Twerk' Is Now A Word In Oxford Dictionary Thanks To Miley Cyrus

“Twerk” has been added to Oxford Dictionaries Online — and the world can thank Miley Cyrus for making it happen.

Quartz broke the news on Tuesday, announcing that the Oxford University Press, which publishes the more popular Oxford English Dictionary, approved a slew of tech slang and pop culture references for its online edition.

Here’s how ODO defines the verb:

twerk (v.): to dance to popular music in a sexually provocative manner involving thrusting hip movements and a low, squatting stance

Quartz reports the print dictionary will not include the word.

The word became prominent after Cyrus uploaded a video “twerking” in a unicorn onesie to her Facebook page in March.

The dance craze has since exploded, and everyone was talking about Cyrus’ demonstration at the MTV Video Music Awards this past weekend.

“Oxford English Dictionary” began trending on Twitter Wednesday morning.

People seem generally disgusted by the word’s new authority.

“Twerking” and “selfie” added to the Oxford English Dictionary. Barbed wire and lasers added to my garden wall.

— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 28, 2013

“Twerking” and “selfie” added to the Oxford English Dictionary. “Future” and “Optimism” have been removed.

— Tim Bradley (@timbradley7) August 28, 2013

‘Twerking’ has been added to the Oxford English Dictionary. I’d like to turn in my human card right now.

— Miranda Mayfair (@MirandaMayfairN) August 28, 2013

Twerk is now in the Oxford English Dictionary Imagine an elementary school quiz “Alright kids spell the word Twerk and use it in a sentence”

— Nik Tomassoni (@TomassoniTwits) August 28, 2013

Wow! Twerking is now a new word in The Oxford English Dictionary! Can’t wait to hear in a Spelling Bee…can I have the root word or Origin!

— Renee J. Larson (@whoaitsreesy) August 28, 2013

‘Twerk’ and ‘Selfie’ have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary. The Oxford English Dictionary has been added to ‘ROFL books’ list.

— Kenzo (@GhantaGuy) August 28, 2013

Phablet, selfie, bitcoin, emoji, FOMO, girl crush, Internet of things, jorts, srsly, vom, and derp, which we helped make happen, also made their way into the online dictionary.

