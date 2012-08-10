20 Quick and Simple Household Life Hacks

Via Core77, Dylan (Household Hacker), shares his tips for how to deal with all those pesky little problems of everyday life in this two-part (so far) YouTube video series!



Part 1

What we learned how to do in Part 1:

Remove a screw with a stripped head. Make a stylus for your smart phone. Remove spray paint from your hands. Unclog calcium buildup from your shower heads. Out of window cleaner? Clean your windows with cola instead! Better trash bag storage. Open and reuse very recently sealed envelopes. Make bug repellent from dryer sheets. Clean and destink sink pads. Easily clean your toilet bowl (plop plop fizz fizz)!

Part 2

What we learned how to do in Part 2:

Make a smaller battery work in space for larger battery. Destink your sneakers. Measure the amount of propane remaining inside a closed tank. Easily open blister packaging. Pack maximum clothes with minimum wrinkles. Watch YouTube videos while doing other things on your computer. Convert a lamp into an air freshener. Keep writing after running out of ink. Open a jar with a stuck lid. Fill a pot that won’t fit in your sink.

