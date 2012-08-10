20 Quick and Simple Household Life Hacks

Via Core77, Dylan (Household Hacker), shares his tips for how to deal with all those pesky little problems of everyday life in this two-part (so far) YouTube video series!
Part 1
What we learned how to do in Part 1:
- Remove a screw with a stripped head.
- Make a stylus for your smart phone.
- Remove spray paint from your hands.
- Unclog calcium buildup from your shower heads.
- Out of window cleaner? Clean your windows with cola instead!
- Better trash bag storage.
- Open and reuse very recently sealed envelopes.
- Make bug repellent from dryer sheets.
- Clean and destink sink pads.
- Easily clean your toilet bowl (plop plop fizz fizz)!
Part 2
What we learned how to do in Part 2:
- Make a smaller battery work in space for larger battery.
- Destink your sneakers.
- Measure the amount of propane remaining inside a closed tank.
- Easily open blister packaging.
- Pack maximum clothes with minimum wrinkles.
- Watch YouTube videos while doing other things on your computer.
- Convert a lamp into an air freshener.
- Keep writing after running out of ink.
- Open a jar with a stuck lid.
- Fill a pot that won’t fit in your sink.
