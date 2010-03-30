The 20 Cities Where Americans Still Love To Spend Money

Blame health care all you want, some Americans just like spending money (and don’t like to save).
Not including mortgage, the average household spent $37,782 in 2009, according to consumer research site Bundle.
In one yuppie Mecca, they spent nearly twice as much.
We’ve got the cities where households spend the most money, and how they spend it.
We spend the largest portion of income at the mall, but nearly as much goes to the health care.
Shopping: $8,668
Health: $8,026
Food & drink: $6,514
Home: $6,398
Getting around: $5,477
Travel & Leisure: $2,699
They spend a disproportionate amount on Health & Family, 39% over the national average.
Shopping: $10,782
Health: $11,141
Food & drink: $7,123
Home: $6,754
Getting around: $5,981
Travel & Leisure: $3,494
They spend a ridiculous amount on travel and leisure, more than 90% over the national average. They also spend highly on food and drink.
Of course this fits the image most people have of the city by the bay.
Shopping: $9,833
Health: $9,722
Food & drink: $9,323
Home: $6,952
Getting around: $4,282
Travel & Leisure: $5,179
They beat the national average in everything except for travel & leisure.
Shopping: $10,512
Health: $10,873
Food & drink: $7,718
Home: $7,541
Getting around: $6,094
Travel & Leisure: $2,711
They beat the national average for shopping by 46%
Shopping: $12,637
Health: $11,151
Food & drink: $7,586
Home: $6,741
Getting around: $4,635
Travel & Leisure: $3,337
They spend very highly on health, 51% over the national average.
Shopping: $9,616
Health: $12,105
Food & drink: $7,942
Home: $7,481
Getting around: $6,064
Travel & Leisure: $2,914
For some reason, Corpus Christi homes cost 77% more than average (not counting mortgage).
Shopping: $9,796
Health: $10,292
Food & drink: $6,602
Home: $11,326
Getting around: $5,821
Travel & Leisure: $2,474
They are big spenders in travel & leisure, 49% over the national average.
Shopping: $10,587
Health: $11,000
Food & drink: $8,252
Home: $6,662
Getting around: $6,752
Travel & Leisure: $4,020
Very big spenders in travel & leisure, 69% over the national average.
Shopping: $11,937
Health: $10,123
Food & drink: $8,669
Home: $6,954
Getting around: $5,087
Travel & Leisure: $4,566
Everything costs more in Dallas.
Shopping: $12,323
Health: $10,220
Food & drink: $7,635
Home: $8,060
Getting around: $6,919
Travel & Leisure: $2,763
On the one hand, residents of our nation's capital spend 27% below average on getting around, thanks to good public transportation.
On the other, they spend a whopping 93% above average on travel and leisure.
Shopping: $11,819
Health: $10,987
Food & drink: $10,049
Home: $7,346
Getting around: $4,019
Travel & Leisure: $5,211
Durham stands out for high spending on food & drink, 54% above average.
Shopping: $10,208
Health: $12,072
Food & drink: $10,064
Home: $8,276
Getting around: $7,180
Travel & Leisure: $3,314
People of Irvine spend lots on everything, especially food & drink and shopping.
Shopping: $12,963
Health: $10,484
Food & drink: $9,997
Home: $6,844
Getting around: $7,174
Travel & Leisure: $3,824
Tucson spends 61% above average on health. Clearly, this has to do with their large retirement community.
Shopping: $11,423
Health: $12,896
Food & drink: $8,945
Home: $7,970
Getting around: $6,583
Travel & Leisure: $4,040
Nashville spends ever more on health, 67% above the national average.
Shopping: $12,005
Health: $13,401
Food & drink: $9,680
Home: $8,026
Getting around: $6,703
Travel & Leisure: $3,149
Raleigh residents may spend more on shopping than anyone in America: 82% over national average.
Shopping: $15,800
Health: $9,070
Food & drink: $10,086
Home: $7,588
Getting around: $6,639
Travel & Leisure: $4,215
The rich suburb of Dallas spends a ridiculous 71% above average on getting around. One can only imagine what cars they drive.
Shopping: $13,711
Health: $11,399
Food & drink: $8,788
Home: $10,950
Getting around: $8,983
Travel & Leisure: $2,907
Nowhere spends as much on travel and leisure as Arlington: 108% over national average.
Shopping: $14,422
Health: $11,054
Food & drink: $11,598
Home: $8,065
Getting around: $5,992
Travel & Leisure: $5,615
Nowhere spends more on health: 82% over national average. In other words, San Jose households spend an extra $6,500 on health per year.
Shopping: $13,708
Health: $14,621
Food & drink: $10,419
Home: $8,247
Getting around: $7,439
Travel & Leisure: $4,588
They spend an unheard of amount on home costs, 86% above the national average. The chief part comes from utility bills for air conditioning.
Shopping: $14,414
Health: $13,403
Food & drink: $9,627
Home: $11,914
Getting around: $9,782
Travel & Leisure: $5,547
Austin spending is beyond the pale. Households spend a record 85% above average on getting around and record 91% above average on food & drink. They also paid near-record prices on shopping, health, and travel & leisure.
The home of SXSW is a hipster and yuppie Mecca, the home of the above-average priced Whole Foods Market, and they also pay Texas prices for air conditioning.
Shopping: $15,501
Health: $14,257
Food & drink: $12,447
Home: $9,671
Getting around: $10,128
Travel & Leisure: $5,072
1. Detroit ($16,446)
2. Hialeah, Fla. ($19,397)
3. Chula Vista, Calif. ($21,424)
4. Toledo ($26,962)
5. Boise ($28,006)
