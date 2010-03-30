The 20 Cities Where Americans Still Love To Spend Money

Blame health care all you want, some Americans just like spending money (and don’t like to save).



Not including mortgage, the average household spent $37,782 in 2009, according to consumer research site Bundle.

In one yuppie Mecca, they spent nearly twice as much.

We’ve got the cities where households spend the most money, and how they spend it.

See 20 Cities Where Americans LOVE To Spend Money >

