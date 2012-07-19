A Strange And Brilliant Shakespeare Production Is Happening For Free In NYC Battery Park

Everyone knows Shakespeare In The Park, but there’s another free and excellent Shakespeare production in Manhattan—and you don’t need to line up for this one.



New York Classical Theatre’s production of Twelfth Night is performing nightly at 7PM at Castle Clinton in Battery Park through July 27. All you have to do is show up.

What makes this show unusual is that the players and audience move around the park during scene changes.

Castle Clinton served as Duke Orsino’s castle.

The Spiral Fountain served as Olivia’s room.

The East Coast Memorial served as the garden where Malvolia finds the letter—as Toby Belch, Andrew Aguecheek and Fabian hide behind the granite pylons.

The Lower Promenade served as a seaside setting for Sebastian and Antonio.

And other scenes happen on the paths and other areas between.

We highly recommend it. Below are some photos from a performance earlier this summer at Central Park.

Photo: Miranda Arden

Photo: Miranda Arden

Photo: Miranda Arden

