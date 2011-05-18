Would You Have A Tweetup With This Girl? -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Gadget guru Steve Kovach joins today’s SAIcast, and he gives us the low down on the soon-to-be launched Playstation Phone.

Plus, our very own Alyson Shontell had her first tweetup experience last Friday, and she lived to tell the tale.

You do NOT want to miss today’s rivoting SAIcast.

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

