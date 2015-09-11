An energy expert's tweetstorm completely sums up why we need to act on climate change right now

Jennifer Welsh

We’ve all heard the climate scientists warning us that we need to act as soon as possible to reduce our emissions and stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. But somehow most people still don’t usually fully grasp the extent of our actions when it comes to polluting the Earth.

What we are doing to the atmosphere now is going to leave a lasting impact for millennia, according to Shauna Theel, a clean energy policy expert and a Louis Bacon Environmental Leadership Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Theel recently spat out 8 amazing tweets that completely sum up what we are doing to the Earth, the “long tail” of climate change, and how our actions now will impact our descendants. The tweets came out of what she called a “sobering talk” from Harvard professor Daniel Schrag, the Director of the Harvard University Center for the Environment, gave to Theel’s Energy Policy class.

It went something like this:

Enough said.

