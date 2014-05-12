Students 'Bummed' That Twitter Fame Won't Get Them Out Of Final Exams

Forget crying “the dog ate my homework.” Students tried something much more creative to get out of taking their final exam.

The latest trend — bartering retweets on Twitter in exchange for a canceled test — is currently sparking up at schools all over the country, but the latest update on this fun story has left students “bummed;” teachers aren’t holding up their end of the deal.

Here’s what’s going on:

ABC News reports Texas high school senior Andrew Muennink struck a deal with his art teacher that would allow his class to get out of a final exam.

If the tweet above got 15,000 retweets (a retweet is when other people take your tweet and repost it into their own Twitter feeds), she’d throw the exam.

15,000 retweets is a seemingly impossible number to reach for the average Twitter user, so the teacher likely thought she had made a safe bet when she gave the Round Rock High School senior until May 23 at 12 p.m. to complete his challenge.

But with tons of media attention, the tweet currently has over 15,000 retweets well before cut off date.

So no final exam? Not quite.

“Students of Round Rock High School in Texas will be taking exams no matter how many retweets any student receives,” said Round Rock Independent School District Spokeswoman JoyLynn Occhiuzzi in an official statement.

Occhiuzzi went on to tell ABC News that the teacher and student maintain they were both joking from the beginning, but Muennink says he’s “bummed” he still has to show up for his art final.

Other students are trying their hand at this deal, some with lots of success on Twitter. None of them have confirmed that their exams will actually be cancelled:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.