The 10 most beloved tweets by NASA astronauts in space

From 250 miles above Earth’s surface, NASA astronauts on board the International Space Station are completely isolated from the rest of humanity.
Yet, they are a continuous part of our daily lives through social media websites like Twitter — they even have their own handle: @NASA_Astronauts.
And with over 14,000 tweets and more than 300,000 followers, it’s clear that these space explorers love sharing their adventures as much as the world enjoys learning about them.
Using the online service Favstar, which tracks Twitter usage of any account, we found the tweets that had the most favourites and retweets from the @NASA_Astronauts Twitter account.
Here they are, starting with number 10:
10. Favourites: 2,274 Retweets: 1,033
“Hi from the cupola!” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/bZEWdS3AW9
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) December 28, 2014
9. Favourites: 2,302 Retweets: 1,521
“#Moonset into the blue. Colour due to concurrent sunrise, shape change from atmosphere light refraction.” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/6VPTPSuVsB
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) January 4, 2015
8. Favourites: 2,366 Retweets: 1,507
“#Seattle to #SanFrancisco” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/hZdw9o6dks
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) January 3, 2015
7. Favourites: 2,410 Retweets: 1,597
“As far as the eye can see #Africa” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/KkKXOvel3n
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) February 6, 2015
6. Favourites: 2,740 Retweets: 1,923
“Thunderstorms on the horizon” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/WkSUlt76Bs
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) February 3, 2015
5. Favourites: 3,064 Retweets: 2,352
“Stunning colours as we cross the #SaharaDesert. The inspiration of #EarthArt.” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/3hbem0AARX
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) February 28, 2015
4. Favourites: 3,196 Retweets: 2,367
“Great lakes & central U.S.” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/TvEdT6wTZW
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) December 8, 2014
3. Favourites: 4,287 Retweets: 3,113
“#Italy and Aegean Sea in the distance … a night to remember!” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/cDdO7rUYRO
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) January 4, 2015
2. Favourites: 4,604 Retweets: 3,471
“A sparkling #Nile river valley and delta #Egypt … fabulous!” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/rz7ho3QCJv
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) January 4, 2015
1. Favourites: 4,831 Retweets: 3,624
“Merry Christmas from the International Space Station!” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/NV8VgiEHq7
— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) December 24, 2014
NOW WATCH: An astronaut just blew our minds with the amazing story of his first time in space
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.