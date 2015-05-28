The 10 most beloved tweets by NASA astronauts in space

Alexander Gerst ESA Alexander Gerst inside the Cupola observatory module.

From 250 miles above Earth’s surface, NASA astronauts on board the International Space Station are completely isolated from the rest of humanity.

Yet, they are a continuous part of our daily lives through social media websites like Twitter — they even have their own handle: @NASA_Astronauts.

And with over 14,000 tweets and more than 300,000 followers, it’s clear that these space explorers love sharing their adventures as much as the world enjoys learning about them.

Using the online service Favstar, which tracks Twitter usage of any account, we found the tweets that had the most favourites and retweets from the @NASA_Astronauts Twitter account.

Here they are, starting with number 10:

10. Favourites: 2,274 Retweets: 1,033

9. Favourites: 2,302 Retweets: 1,521

“#Moonset into the blue. Colour due to concurrent sunrise, shape change from atmosphere light refraction.” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/6VPTPSuVsB

— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) January 4, 2015

8. Favourites: 2,366 Retweets: 1,507

7. Favourites: 2,410 Retweets: 1,597

6. Favourites: 2,740 Retweets: 1,923

5. Favourites: 3,064 Retweets: 2,352

4. Favourites: 3,196 Retweets: 2,367

3. Favourites: 4,287 Retweets: 3,113

“#Italy and Aegean Sea in the distance … a night to remember!” #AstroButch pic.twitter.com/cDdO7rUYRO

— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) January 4, 2015

2. Favourites: 4,604 Retweets: 3,471

1. Favourites: 4,831 Retweets: 3,624

