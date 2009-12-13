Tweets From Stressed Out Law Students

We are now well into law school exam period. And stressed out students keep taking to the Twitter.



Some use it as a tool to vent, some as a tool for procrastination. And, not surprisingly, some law students want to brag to the world about how well they did.

Hang in there kids, you are almost there. And then you get a month off and all your friends will real jobs with be jealous.

10 STRESSED-OUT TWEETS >

