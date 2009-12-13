Tweets From Stressed Out Law Students

Bianca Male, Erin Geiger Smith
Twitter Exams 12

We are now well into law school exam period. And stressed out students keep taking to the Twitter.

Some use it as a tool to vent, some as a tool for procrastination.  And, not surprisingly, some law students want to brag to the world about how well they did.

Hang in there kids, you are almost there. And then you get a month off and all your friends will real jobs with be jealous.

10 STRESSED-OUT TWEETS >

Madonna plus crim law annoys the neighbours

Fun with hypotheticals

Do burritos aid concentration?

Crim law could be deadly

I can do this in my sleep

Send up a smoke signal

He seems confident

This sums up exam period

Twitter as procrastination tool

I'm sure at least half were coherent

More tweets from stressed out students...

