Tweeting your flight number to Sydney Airport will now get you the gate and departure time -- in 41 languages

Travellers can now get real-time departure gate and time information from Sydney Airport by just tweeting the flight number.

And you can ask the question – and get replies – in 41 languages.

The new BizTweet service would help passengers plan their journey even before coming to airport, said Sydney Airport chief executive Kerrie Mather.

“We’re proud to engage with our passengers through this information service, which provides access to the latest details on international and domestic flights, departure gates and boarding times at the touch of a button,” she said.

“Importantly, passengers will be able to access personalised flight information in their native language, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so they’ll receive timely and relevant information, when and where they need it.”

@ckharvey23 Flight QF7 is scheduled to depart at 15:05 (25/01) from Gate 8. — Sydney Airport (@flySYD) January 25, 2017

@nordude Flight NZ104 final call! Please proceed to Gate 56 immediately. — Sydney Airport (@flySYD) January 25, 2017

Irish company TIC deployed the system for Sydney Airport, having rolled out the “social decisioning” technology across four continents around the world.

“It’s great to see Sydney making their service as relevant as possible to the passenger by using our multi-lingual functionality to communicate in up to 41 different languages instantly,” said TIC founder and chief executive Paul Brugger.

Any Twitter user can send a flight number to @flySYD for an automatic reply tweet from Sydney Airport with information on gate and departure time. Arrival enquiries can also be made.

Sydney Airport, which bills itself as the “gateway” for air transport in and out of Australia, also announced that new multi-lingual flight information displays have been installed at the international terminal.

The new monitors show flight information in 13 languages with “bolder colours, larger font and a more intuitive display”.

The Sydney Airport Corporation said that the latest developments are a continuation of technological improvements at the facility that has seen free wi-fi, airport apps, self-service check-in, automated bag drops, SmartGates, dynamic wayfinding e-directories and beacon technology introduced in recent years.

“We want to make the airport experience as simple and stress free as possible for the 42 million passengers who fly in and out of Sydney Airport on more than 300,000 flights every year,” Mather said.

