Tweeting Has Been Banned Inside The Stewards' Inquiry Today

All eyes are on the Singleton-Waterhouse Stewards’ inquiry in Sydney today, with Racings biggest scandal in recent memory set to be picked apart. Just don’t expect a live stream of updates via twitter.
OK folks tweeting black out now as Racing Inquiry into Waterhouse/Singo and Chinese whispers about to start.
— Kate McClymont (@Kate_McClymont) May 6, 2013
The Waterhouse clan makes their way through the media scrum:
The scrum outside the Waterhouse inquiry. Tom, Gai, Robbie walked through w big smiles, tight lips. pic.twitter.com/aFucEF3smS
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 6, 2013
This is the view inside the inquiry room:
Standing room only in stewards hearing. No tweeting allowed once inquiry starts apparently. #GaivSingo pic.twitter.com/FY1cUWTMeK
— Jen Browning (@jen_browning) May 6, 2013
