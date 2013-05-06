Tweeting Has Been Banned Inside The Stewards' Inquiry Today

Ben Collins
Photo: Getty

All eyes are on the Singleton-Waterhouse Stewards’ inquiry in Sydney today, with Racings biggest scandal in recent memory set to be picked apart. Just don’t expect a live stream of updates via twitter.


The Waterhouse clan makes their way through the media scrum:


This is the view inside the inquiry room:


Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.