Tweeting Has Been Banned Inside The Stewards' Inquiry Today

Photo: Getty

All eyes are on the Singleton-Waterhouse Stewards’ inquiry in Sydney today, with Racings biggest scandal in recent memory set to be picked apart. Just don’t expect a live stream of updates via twitter.

OK folks tweeting black out now as Racing Inquiry into Waterhouse/Singo and Chinese whispers about to start. — Kate McClymont (@Kate_McClymont) May 6, 2013





The Waterhouse clan makes their way through the media scrum:

The scrum outside the Waterhouse inquiry. Tom, Gai, Robbie walked through w big smiles, tight lips. pic.twitter.com/aFucEF3smS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 6, 2013





This is the view inside the inquiry room:

Standing room only in stewards hearing. No tweeting allowed once inquiry starts apparently. #GaivSingo pic.twitter.com/FY1cUWTMeK — Jen Browning (@jen_browning) May 6, 2013





Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.