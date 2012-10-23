Tweeting About His Coworkers Cost This Guy His Job AND Unemployment Benefits

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Seriously, don’t ever post negative things about your work online.Comptroller Stephen Burns was fired from his job at AO North America for tweeting that his work environment was “toxic” and that his co-workers were “morons,” “dysfunctional,” “psychotic,” and “schizophrenic, according to court documents posted by Eric B. Meyer’s Employer Handbook blog.



When Burns applied for unemployment benefits, he was denied since he violated his employer’s code of conduct which indicates that “employees are to treat each other with respect, and harassment of any kind to another employee, customer or vendor would not be tolerated.”

Although the employer adopted no social media policies, Burns’ Twitter rants are regarded as a “violation of a reasonable work rule.”

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania says:

“Section 402(e) of the Law provides that an employee is ineligible for unemployment compensation benefits when his unemployment is due to discharge from work for willful misconduct connected to his work…Willful misconduct has been defined as (1) an act of wanton or willful disregard of the employer’s interest; (2) a deliberate violation of the employer’s rules; (3) a disregard of standards of behaviour which the employer has a right to expect of an employee; or (4) negligence indicating an intentional disregard of the employer’s interest or a disregard of the employee’s duties and obligations to the employer.

