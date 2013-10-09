The Stock Many Investors Confused With Twitter Last Week Has Changed Its Ticker

AP Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.

Twitter, which filed to go public last week, will trade using the stock ticker TWTR.

But that caused a lot of confusion on Friday when the stock for a separate company called Tweeter Home Entertainment, which traded using the ticket TWTRQ, skyrocketed nearly 2,000% at one point because people thought they were buying shares in Twitter.

(Even more confusing: Tweeter normally trades using TWTR. The “Q” at the end means the company is going through bankruptcy.)

Tweeter’s stock was halted Froday, but still closed the day up more than 600%.

As AllThingsD points out, Tweeter changed its stock ticker today to avoid any more confusion. It will now trade using THEG.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.