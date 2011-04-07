TweetDeck Launches Web-Based Alternative To Twitter.com

Photo: Tweetdeck blog

TweetDeck just announced on their blog that a new beta version of Tweetdeck has just been released that works in any browser.Click here to sign up for the Beta, and cross your fingers that they accept you into the limited Beta release.



Twitter power users have been relying on the TweetDeck app to create column-based Tweet browsing since 2008. Since then, plug-ins, a Chrome web app (pictured), and mobile apps have ensured you can use TweetDeck on just about any platform.

The only caveat is that you always must install something. People looking to use TweetDeck from their browser have been left out in the cold until word of this Beta got out today.

TweetDeck’s new web app will support Chrome, Firefox 3.6, Firefox 4 and Safari off the bat, with support for Opera and Internet Explorer coming next in the pipeline.

Since its release, TweetDeck for Chrome has been the most downloaded app in the Chrome Web Store, and they probably won’t fix what isn’t broken. We can imagine the web app will look a lot like the Chrome web app that has become so popular, except leaner and more universal.

Don’t Miss: Use These Alternative Twitter Apps

[Via The Next Web]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.