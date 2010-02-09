TweetDeck Wants To Kill Firefox And All Those Other Web Browsers

Jay Yarow

TweetDeck is rolling out an update to its popular desktop Twitter application, TechCrunch Europe reports.

TweetDeck is making more media accessible through TweetDeck. For example, you can watch a YouTube video directly in TweetDeck, instead of opening YouTube in a Web browser window.

In this regard, TweetDeck is erasing your need for a browser. It saves you the trouble of opening a new page or tab for small pieces of media. Obviously, you still need and want a browser, but maybe far down the road TweetDeck becomes a browser. (Twitter apps on the iPhone already do this.)

Version 0.33 will be hitting TweetDeck users in the next few days. Or, users can go get it themselves here.

Here’s a video with all the new features explained:

