Tweetdeck's iPhone Update Is Another App That Trumps Twitter's

Tweetdeck just released Tweetdeck 2.0, its brand new iPhone app that it hopes will pull it back on top of the mobile Twitter app market.



We have always loved the Tweetdeck desktop app and Chrome app, but the iPhone app has been mysteriously lackluster. Plagued with bugs and bad reviews, the first Tweetdeck for iPhone was dead on arrival.

Version 2 looks to bring some awesome features that mimic the desktop version. Most of all, we just wanted stability from the app–and we got it.

Click here for a tour of the new Tweetdeck >

The desktop version of Tweetdeck utilizes “columns” to view Mentions, Timelines, favourites, and more, and this feature thankfully was included in the new app.

When you first launch the new Tweetdeck app, you can sign in using your desktop Tweetdeck’s login credentials. If you do so, all of your social networking accounts will pop-in, but your columns do not get imported.

The app works like a dream, but it’s still not as good as recent release Tweetbot, which we reviewed the other day.

Tweetdeck allows you to create a column for each of Mentions, Retweets, Replies, etc., but managing each gets frustrating because you have to keep swiping to find the column you want.

Profile views are especially odd because you have to keep swiping to reach a user’s favourites, mentions, and more. There’s no easy way to view these with just one tap like in Tweetbot.

However, the Tweetdeck app employs a brilliant new gesture to allow re-arranging columns. Pinch (as if you were pinching to zoom), and Tweetdeck shows you a “card view” of all of your columns. Tap arrows to re-order your columns or the X to delete one.

While this new feature works great, the app doesn’t display labels on columns when you’re viewing them in card view, which can be annoying.

Ultimately, the new Tweetdeck app is an enormous step forward in the mobile app department, but it’s still not perfect. Parts of the app are very intuitive, while others are not intuitive at all (tapping a user’s list of Followers takes you to the Twitter mobile website, among other things).

Click through the slideshow to see other gripes we had with the app, as well as a few things we love about it.

The app is available for free from the App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.