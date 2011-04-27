Tweetdeck's iPhone Update Is Another App That Trumps Twitter's

Tweetdeck just released Tweetdeck 2.0, its brand new iPhone app that it hopes will pull it back on top of the mobile Twitter app market.
We have always loved the Tweetdeck desktop app and Chrome app, but the iPhone app has been mysteriously lackluster. Plagued with bugs and bad reviews, the first Tweetdeck for iPhone was dead on arrival.
Version 2 looks to bring some awesome features that mimic the desktop version. Most of all, we just wanted stability from the app–and we got it.
Click here for a tour of the new Tweetdeck >
The desktop version of Tweetdeck utilizes “columns” to view Mentions, Timelines, favourites, and more, and this feature thankfully was included in the new app.
When you first launch the new Tweetdeck app, you can sign in using your desktop Tweetdeck’s login credentials. If you do so, all of your social networking accounts will pop-in, but your columns do not get imported.
The app works like a dream, but it’s still not as good as recent release Tweetbot, which we reviewed the other day.
Tweetdeck allows you to create a column for each of Mentions, Retweets, Replies, etc., but managing each gets frustrating because you have to keep swiping to find the column you want.
Profile views are especially odd because you have to keep swiping to reach a user’s favourites, mentions, and more. There’s no easy way to view these with just one tap like in Tweetbot.
However, the Tweetdeck app employs a brilliant new gesture to allow re-arranging columns. Pinch (as if you were pinching to zoom), and Tweetdeck shows you a “card view” of all of your columns. Tap arrows to re-order your columns or the X to delete one.
While this new feature works great, the app doesn’t display labels on columns when you’re viewing them in card view, which can be annoying.
Ultimately, the new Tweetdeck app is an enormous step forward in the mobile app department, but it’s still not perfect. Parts of the app are very intuitive, while others are not intuitive at all (tapping a user’s list of Followers takes you to the Twitter mobile website, among other things).
Click through the slideshow to see other gripes we had with the app, as well as a few things we love about it.
The app is available for free from the App Store.
Download the Tweetdeck iPhone app and log in using your desktop Tweetdeck credentials. Or, sign in without a Tweetdeck account.
Here is a timeline created from one of our Twitter lists. It's pretty much exactly what you'd expect.
Just like in the desktop app, you can create new columns from things like Mentions, Direct Messages, Lists, and more.
When you're viewing one timeline, you can swipe left and right between columns. A slim navigation bar shows which column you're currently in, and when a bar glows yellow, new updates have been received.
Adding columns is a snap, regardless of from which Twitter or Facebook account you want to use. Tap an account to view columns you can add to your Tweetdeck homepage.
Here is a Twitter user's profile page. If you want to view a user's followers, the link takes you to Twitter's mobile website (where you might have to re-log in), which is bizarre.
Swipe left or right to view a user's mentions, favourites, and more. This is a bit strange, because you're not sure what's coming next and will have to swipe until you find what you're looking for. We do like the ability to add (with the blue +) a new column filled with mentions or favourites of another user.
One of our favourite new features is the incredibly useful and good-looking suggestion bar for when you're typing in usernames after the @ symbol. Tap a username to fill it in.
Another nice feature is deck.ly integration, which allows you to type super-long tweets and have them all tweet out in a row. You can tell that deck.ly is active because the icon in the middle-right is yellow.
In your iPhone's Settings app, tap Tweetdeck to see a few minor changes you can make to the app. We made the font size smaller.
