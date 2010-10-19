TweetDeck Founder To Steve Jobs: Developing For Fragmented Android Isn't Bad

On Apple’s earnings call, CEO Steve Jobs used popular Twitter client TweetDeck to make a point about Android’s fragmentation.



“Twitter client, Twitter Deck [sic], recently launched their app for Android. They reported that they had to contend with more than 100 different versions of Android software on 244 different handsets. The multiple hardware and software iterations present developers with a daunting challenge.”

This morning, Iain Dodsworth, founder of TweetDeck, responded to Jobs with a tweet: “Did we at any point say it was a nightmare developing on Android? Errr nope, no we didn’t. It wasn’t.”

If you look at the original TweetDeck post about all the Android handsets, and Android OSes out there, you can see the company is impressed by it all, not annoyed: “From our perspective it’s pretty cool to have our app work on such a wide variety of devices and Android OS variations.”

