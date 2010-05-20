Tweetdeck Now Supports Foursquare And Google Buzz, Will Announce New Funding Round

Popular cross-platform social app TweetDeck is announcing an update to its desktop client this morning which will add Foursquare and Google Buzz to its arsenal of supported streams which already includes Twitter, LinkedIn, MySpace and Facebook. In addition, the version 0.34 update will allow for the addition of any Twitter-compatible APIs, including WordPress, StatusNet and Tumblr, as well as a slew of other features such as global filters and scheduled posts. The company will also announce financial news this morning, confirming that it has raised an undisclosed amount of Series B funding.



Read the whole post at ReadWriteWeb >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.