TweetDeck Has Been Hacked -- And This Tweet Is Getting Retweeting Over And Over Again

Twitter This image has been retweeted more than 38,000 times, as a result of this bug.

TweetDeck, Twitter’s tool for real-time tracking and engagement of posts, is reportedly vulnerable to cross-site scripting (XSS), a type of computer vulnerability commonly found in web applications that allows hackers to inject script into webpages to access user accounts and important security information.

Here’s TweetDeck’s response:

A security issue that affected TweetDeck this morning has been fixed. Please log out of TweetDeck and log back in to fully apply the fix.

— TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 11, 2014

According to programmer Chris Williams, Tweetdeck “is not stripping out dangerous scripting code from tweets,” which in turn allows anyone to “run Javascript in the context of another user.”

@astroehlein at the moment, people are just opening alert boxes. Next, there’ll be tweets trying to steal login tokens etc

— Chris Williams (@diodesign) June 11, 2014

The vulnerability currently affects Tweetdeck’s browser plug-in for Google Chrome. It apparently doesn’t affect the desktop app for Mac or Windows, but you’re safer logging out and logging back in again just in case.

TweetDeck was acquired by Twitter for $US40 million in 2011.

Here are more images of what users are seeing from the TweetDeck bug.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.