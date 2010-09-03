TweetDeck Lives!

Yesterday, I relayed the story of how my TweetDeck stopped working two days ago and how I ended up fixing the problem by switching to Twitter’s Twitter client.



I observed that this switch had disabused me of the notion that TweetDeck would become one of the most valuable companies in my world (I use the app 18 hours a day, across all platforms). It also increased my confidence that Twitter will be successful in its mission to kill off some of the most useful Twitter-app makers and provide those apps itself.

(Why? Because the app-switching costs seemed lower than I expected–Twitter’s app had bagged me as a user merely by making an authorization change that temporarily broke my TweetDeck).

But now it turns out the story has another ending, one that increases my confidence that some app makers–TweetDeck, perhaps–will be able to survive Twitter’s onslaught.

What happened?

Well, what happened is that I know how to use TweetDeck, and I like it, and I immediately got annoyed at the dumb ways Twitter’s own iPhone client does certain things–like retweets. So I began to long for my trusty old TweetDeck.

And, eventually, having learned from our readers that I might be able to fix my TweetDeck by updating it, I decided to try to fix it. It turned out that this involved more than just going to the App Store and downloading the latest version: I couldn’t get it to work on my iPhone until I deleted the old version and then downloaded the latest one and started fresh. But eventually it worked. And the process on my laptop was easier.

So now my TweetDecks work again. And I’m back to using them 18 hours a day. And I’m done with Twitter’s client app.

At least until Twitter breaks my TweetDeck again….

