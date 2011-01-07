TWEETDECK IS SAFE: Twitter For Mac Is Nothing Special

Twitter for Mac is here! And it’s good! Just, you know, not great.



The Twitter for Mac app has been heavily anticipated by geeks everywhere as development on its predecessor, Tweetie, stopped when the author was “acquired” by Twitter for his great iPhone app.

And the new Twitter app is definitely a joy to use. It’s really zippy, and fast, and beautiful. It’s also got some quirks: when you click the app’s icon in your top bar, it asks you whether you want to see tweets or replies or direct messages, instead of just showing them to you. This will probably drive us crazy soon.

Incredibly, there’s no big button or text box to just write a tweet. You have to use a keyboard shortcut (not what we’re used to) or click a small button in the bottom-left corner of the app and then click through ANOTHER menu. Ugh.

Still, the app is good. But the biggest reason why it’s no threat to TweetDeck is that it’s clearly meant for casual Twitter users, while TweetDeck is for power users. TweetDeck lets you arrange your Twitter streams in a row of columns for specific people, searches, hashtags, lists, etc. It makes it easy to use multiple accounts.

None of that for Twitter Mac. It’s just a simple, pretty app for casual Twitter users. Which is the right thing for Twitter as it tries to break into the mainstream. But TweetDeck is probably safe.

Screenshots!

