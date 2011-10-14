How To Get Rid Of That Annoying Blank "Updating: TweetDeck" Box

If you’re an avid TweetDeck user, you may have noticed an annoying bug lately. It’s asking you to update the app, but the updater box is totally blank.



We asked TweetDeck CEO Iain Dodsworth what was wrong. He blamed it on an Adobe Air bug. TweetDeck runs on Adobe’s platform.

To get rid of it, he said to just download it straight from TweetDeck’s site. If that’s too much work for you (it is for us) then just keep closing the box when it pops up.

Photo: Screenshot

