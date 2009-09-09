TweetDeck Adds MySpace And Facebook Features

Nicholas Carlson

  • USOpen.org draws 5.3 million uniques [PaidContent]

  • The hardware business isn’t entirely terrible says Blade Network Technologies CEO [WSJ]
  • Another Ex-Yahoo goes to Microsoft [BoomTown]
  • Nielsen is working on a Web TV metric [AdWeek]
  • New York Times publishes, then pulls a post that incorrectly named an anonymous blogger [Valleywag]
  • TweetDeck adds MySpace and Facebook features [Mashable]
  • AIM gets better Facebook Connect integration [Inside Facebook]
  • Commandos rescue a New York Times reporter [NYTPicker]
  • Clickthrough rates on Facebook ads are much higher Monday through Wednesday [MediaPost]
  • Palm Pre now costs $149.99, really [Engadget]

