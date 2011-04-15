This Is Why Everyone Is Going Nuts About That New Tweetbot App For iPhone

Photo: Screenshot

Tweetbot, an alternative iPhone app to the official one from Twitter, hit the App Store today to a lot of hype.And most of it is well-deserved.



In fact, after spending some time with Tweetbot, we only have one tiny complaint: You can’t type in landscape mode.

Other than that, the app is excellent. The developers added a ton of clever tweaks that you won’t find in the official Twitter app.

Some of our favourites features include triple tapping to reply to a tweet, viewing a series of “@” mentions in a conversation view, and customising the app’s taskbar.

It reminds us of the leap forward in innovation Tweetie’s app took two years ago before it was acquired by Twitter.

Although Tweetbot is a paid app ($1.99 in the App Store), we think it’s well worth the price. Plus you won’t be subject to Twitters promoted tweets and other future annoyances like the “Dickbar.”

We’ll walk you through everything Tweetbot can do below, but first download it from the App Store here.

