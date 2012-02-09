If You Have An iPad, You Need To Download This New Twitter App Right Now

It’s tough to argue that any Twitter app is as fast, feature-packed, and rock solid as Tweetbot for iPhone.



Today, Tweetbot for iPad launched, providing support for the iPad’s larger screen, as well as a few slick new features.

But really, Tweetbot for iPad looks almost exactly like Tweetbot for iPhone. And that’s not such a bad thing.

So why will you have to shell out another $2.99 for it?

We asked Paul Haddad (one half of the Tapbots duo that built Tweetbot) this question, plus a lot more about Tweetbot for iPad.

Here’s what we learned. But first:

BUSINESS INSIDER: When we first dug through the new app, we noticed that just about everything was pretty identical to Tweetbot for iPhone. Were you tempted to do anything new, or did you just want to stick with what works?

PAUL HADDAD: We wanted the app to feel like Tweetbot, so that if you were coming from the iPhone you’d know exactly how to use the app. But I still think we use the extra space available on the iPad where appropriate. The user profile view should feel familiar but still make good use of the iPad screen space by letting you view the user’s latest Tweets without having to go to a new screen.

Post is pretty different as well. It shows the thread that you are responding to on screen vs. the iPhone’s “pull down to view.”

BI: Considering how much people have been hassling you about building Tweetbot for iPad, do you think you’re going to get hassled about not making this app universal (one price for one app that works on both iPhone and iPad)?

PH: I’m sure some people will complain. People complain that it isn’t $.99 or free. But we never said we’d make Tweetbot universal. If you look at the other paid universal Twitter clients they are for the most part $5 and I think we have more features than those, so we’re comfortable with the pricing and having separate apps.

BI: So what are you worried about most today? Launching an app must be stressful.

PH: Nothing really, pretty chill for a change. Often I’m pretty nervous but not this time. Tweetbot for iPhone is already successful, so I can’t imagine the iPad version tanking. I’m curious as to what people will dislike about the app.

BI: What were the most frustrating parts of this app to build?

PH: I don’t know if there was anything particularly frustrating. It’s such a big app and there are so many different bits and pieces that probably the most frustrating bit is just going through everything and making sure that it all works.

BI: Is Mark (Mark Jardine, the app’s designer) happy with how the app looks?

PH: Yeah we both are, it just feels really nice to use and we’ve got a lot of ideas for future features that’ll make it even better.

BI: Anything about the app you’re particularly proud of?

PH: I like the little bounce animations we’ve put in when you are switching views, like when you pull up the Post screen. Little touches like that are always fun to have.

BI: Any numbers you have in mind for how many units you’re hoping to sell tomorrow? It seems like a lot of people have been waiting for this app to launch.

PH: No clue. We try not to set expectations and really have no idea what the iPad market is like. Hopefully we’ll hit the top 10 iPad. Top X paid is based on a moving average of sales over some number of days. My belief is that it’s three days but I don’t have any solid proof of that.

BI: Now we have two random questions for you. First, which apps have you been most enjoying lately?

PH: Been playing around with Jetpack Joyride. Clear app (not yet launched To Do list app) is pretty cool as well.

BI: And lastly, are we ever going to see Tweetbot on the Galaxy Tab 10.1? (Question from SAI: Tools editor Steve Kovach).

PH: Sure, if Google buys us out for megabucks and let’s me hire out someone else to do it. Otherwise no way in hell.

