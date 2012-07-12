Tweetbot Is Now On Mac!

Paul Haddad of Tapbots, the company behind Tweetbot

Photo: Via Paul Haddad

Tweetbot has won hearts and minds all over the place as the go-to Twitter client for iOS.Now a public alpha of the software has been released for the Mac. As explained on this page, it’s probably buggy and it’s not even in beta mode yet, but with time, any potential kinks will be ironed out.



If you totally have to be on the cutting edge, download Tweetbot for the Mac right here.

