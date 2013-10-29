Now You Can Tweet A Free Cup Of Starbucks Coffee To Anyone

Twitter users can now tweet Starbucks gift cards to anyone,

thanks to a new partnership between the social network and the coffee giant.

All you have to do is tweet “@tweetacoffee to” followed by the Twitter handle of another user and that person will immediately get a $US5 Starbucks eGift card. But first, you have to link up your Starbucks and Twitter accounts.

The “tweet-a-coffee” service, which launched Monday, is currently limited to $US5 gift cards.

To entice people to try it out, the first 100,000 Visa customers who tweet an eGift card before Nov. 6 will get a $US5 credit for themselves.

“This can be between the closest of friends, the most distant of colleagues, or even between people who have not even had the chance to meet yet in person, but have connected in some way on Twitter,” Adam Brotman, Starbucks’ chief digital officer, said in a release. “We love the possibilities that the Twitter community can unlock to share acts of kindness with one another.”

