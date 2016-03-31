A new low in airline travel has been reached

Julia La Roche

Boston Globe columnist Dante Ramos Tweeted a photo he took on a flight on Monday evening of young woman (we’re guessing she’s a Millennial) with her ponytail hanging over the back of the seat, blocking another passenger’s inflight entertainment system while she played a game on her smartphone.

It’s just a great reminder that you should keep your belongings (and your hair) in your own personal space while in flight.

At the time of this publication, Ramos’ Tweet has been retweeted more than 8,200 times.

