A new low in airline travel has been reached

Boston Globe columnist Dante Ramos Tweeted a photo he took on a flight on Monday evening of young woman (we’re guessing she’s a Millennial) with her ponytail hanging over the back of the seat, blocking another passenger’s inflight entertainment system while she played a game on her smartphone.

Ramos has a great recap of the story at the Boston Globe»

Congrats to the ponytailed young woman in seat 22B. You’ve invented a whole new way to be awful at 35,000 feet. pic.twitter.com/VWTPMI5JrM

— Dante Ramos (@danteramos) March 29, 2016

It’s just a great reminder that you should keep your belongings (and your hair) in your own personal space while in flight.

At the time of this publication, Ramos’ Tweet has been retweeted more than 8,200 times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.