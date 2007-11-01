Tweet Of The Day: Tech Startup Fashion Edition

“Officemate commented on my attire yesterday – ‘Pink shirt, eh?’. I am going to start going up to people and saying ‘Blue shirt, eh?’” — Notches‘ Tim Marman. We salute you, Tim — there’s no room for the Silicon Valley Uniform in this town!



We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.