Tweet Of The Day: Tech Startup Fashion Edition

Dan Frommer

“Officemate commented on my attire yesterday – ‘Pink shirt, eh?’. I am going to start going up to people and saying ‘Blue shirt, eh?’” — Notches‘ Tim Marman. We salute you, Tim — there’s no room for the Silicon Valley Uniform in this town!

We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.

