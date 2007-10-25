Tweet Of The Day: Bloggers Are Dumb!

Dan Frommer

“i tell ya – some bloggers just kill me with what they write – it’s as if they have just not a clue.”CenterNetworks‘ Allen Stern. We hear ya — as long as you’re not talking about us!

We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.