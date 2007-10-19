Tweet Of The Day: No Time For Slow Web Apps

Dan Frommer

“Thinking about switching from Wesabe to Mint. Low tolerance for slow web apps in 2007… cough twitter cough.”Notches founder Corey Henderson. We feel Corey’s pain today about slow Web apps: We’re still waiting for Scribd to process a PDF we gave it two hours ago.

We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.

