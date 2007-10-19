Tweet Of The Day: No Time For Slow Web Apps

“Thinking about switching from Wesabe to Mint. Low tolerance for slow web apps in 2007… cough twitter cough.” — Notches founder Corey Henderson. We feel Corey’s pain today about slow Web apps: We’re still waiting for Scribd to process a PDF we gave it two hours ago.



