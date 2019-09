“was in bed sick the last few days..can’t anyone make an anti-sickness pill yet???” — PodGlo‘s Doug Kersten. Rest assured, Doug — Google should be making that announcement next week.



We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.