Tweet Of The Day: Striking TV Writers Digging Own Grave

“im happy about the writers strike. best of daily show reruns have been killer.” — USV‘s Andrew Parker. Shhhh — don’t give the networks any ideas!

We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.

Related: Hollywood Writers Web-Bound? Don’t Quit Your Day Jobs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.