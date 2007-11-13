Tweet Of The Day: Journalism, Automated

“Rushing up to lunch with Karin and Joe from Softbank and, no, Alley Insider people, they’re not investing. :)” — Über-anti-stealth startup Path 101 founder Charlie O’Donnell. Thanks for the heads up!

