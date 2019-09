“New story idea: Mountain Men don’t live in mountains, just ‘off the graph’.” — Seth Eagelfeld, a.k.a. The Obstructionist. Sounds spellbinding, Seth — you write it, we’ll run it!

We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.