Tweet Of The Day: Plane, Train, Eau de New Jersey

“Ahh… AirTran, the A train at 7am, and an unidentifiable smell wafting over from NJ. This is going to be an NYC morning.” BricaBox CEO Nate Westheimer, twittering this morning after a red-eye from SFO.

We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle. Note: We’re working with Twitter to make the page display more quickly and efficiently (In the meantime, we thank you for your patience).

