Tweet Of The Day: Done Deal

“Was waiting to twit this for a while!…[Reuters link]” Quigo‘s Yaron Galai, taking a well-deserved bow after selling his company to Time Warner’s AOL for a reported $340 million. Congrats, Yaron.

We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.

