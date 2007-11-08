Tweet Of The Day: Done Deal

“Was waiting to twit this for a while!…[Reuters link]” Quigo‘s Yaron Galai, taking a well-deserved bow after selling his company to Time Warner’s AOL for a reported $340 million. Congrats, Yaron.
We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.