Tweet Of The Day: Half-Caf With Extra Shot Of Indignation

“I don’t care how long I drink coffee at Starbucks; a medium is not a ‘grande’ never will be.” Kristian Hansen: Associate at Biltmore Ventures, Advisor At Cresa Partners, and occasional Facebook Developer Meetup host. Kristian, some unsolicited advice: You’re plenty busy — fight the battles you can win.

We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.

