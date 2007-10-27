Tweet Of The Day: Can't Get This In Mountain View

“Just left a party with 3 dogs, at least 150 people, dinner etc.; brazilian dancers showing up soon…all in 1000 sq ft apmnt. I heart NY.” Ascend Venture Group’s Kylie Sachs, who’s not nearly as stern as her bio photo would have you believe. Kylie, can we tag along next time you go out?

We’re highlighting one entry a day from our Community Twitter page. If you’d like to join our Twitter club, follow the instructions here and send us your handle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.