A tweet from Kim Kardashian about this startup caused its servers to 'shut down'

Private jet startup JetSmarter says its servers were “shut down” after Kim Kardashian posted about the app on social media.

JetSmarter’s head of global expansion Paul Grusevich told Business Insider in an interview the first tweet by Kardashian about the app, which was posted on May 1, resulted in “so many calls … that actually our servers shut down for a bit.”

Kardashian tweeted repeatedly about the company, posting about it again on May 9 and June 4.

Her most recent tweet about JetSmarter said she is “truly obsessed” with the service.

JetSmarter lets users pay a yearly fee for membership, which lets them ride for free on empty leg flights where jets would not usually have passengers. Members who pay more money also have the options of chartering their own flights through the app.

The company says it doesn’t usually pay celebrities to post about its app online, but it does give them free access to its services.

Tweets sent by celebrities like Kardashian help the app bring on new members. However, it can cause a backlash as well. The posts by Kardashian resulted in headlines like “Kim Kardashian mocked after telling fans to download private jet app,” and “The Kardashians slammed for not disclosing relationships to companies they hype on Instagram.”

