Gorgeous Maps Show The Origin Of Tweets All Around The World

Here are some amazing maps showing geo-located Tweet volumes since 2009 in cities and continents across the globe, posted to Twitter’s flickr.
Here’s Twitter’s description:
Those of us on the Visual Insights team are obsessed with the patterns that emerge from aggregated Tweets over time. A continuing curiosity is about the geographical shapes that surface in geotagged Tweets. The images we’re sharing here use all of the geo-tagged Tweets since 2009 — billions of them. (Every dot is a Tweet, and the colour is the Tweet count.)
And now the maps:
North America and part of South America:
Europe:
New York City:
San Francisco:
Moscow:
Boston:
Tokyo:
Istanbul:
