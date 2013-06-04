Gorgeous Maps Show The Origin Of Tweets All Around The World

Here are some amazing maps showing geo-located Tweet volumes since 2009 in cities and continents across the globe, posted to Twitter’s flickr.



Here’s Twitter’s description:

Those of us on the Visual Insights team are obsessed with the patterns that emerge from aggregated Tweets over time. A continuing curiosity is about the geographical shapes that surface in geotagged Tweets. The images we’re sharing here use all of the geo-tagged Tweets since 2009 — billions of them. (Every dot is a Tweet, and the colour is the Tweet count.)

And now the maps:

North America and part of South America:

Europe:

New York City:

San Francisco:

Moscow:

Boston:

Tokyo:

Istanbul:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.