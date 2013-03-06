A Case For Why Tweens Should Shop At Victoria's Secret

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

A mummy blogger went on Good Morning America to defend why she lets her 9-year-old shop at Victoria’s Secret. While her daughter hasn’t shopped there yet, Erikson said that when the time comes, she wouldn’t have a problem with it.



“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having cute panties and bras from the big girl store,” San Diego mother Jenny Erikson told Good Morning America.”

Erikson received flak after she wrote about how she liked Victoria’s Secret’s marketing toward tweens. The company has led the charge on marketing to this age group, and customers keep getting younger.

Victoria’s Secret even hired Justin Bieber for its annual fashion show in November.

Erikson said that underwear doesn’t have to be adult and that she likes Victoria’s Secret’s marketing.

“What’s wrong with having fun, bright-coloured underwear?” she told GMA. “Girls change all the time in front of each other – for sports or recreational activities that require it, at slumber parties or camp, for the school play … no one wants to be the girl with the ugly underwear.”

