Here's How To Wear Tweed In The 21st Century

Tweed jackets look like they belong in your grandfather’s closet.
But the rough fabric is making a serious comeback in a fresh, 2015 kind of way, and we’re here to help you figure out how exactly to wear it.
Of course, you’ve got your classics, like tweed jackets. But there are also fun, modern accessories like tweed high-top sneakers (yes, you read that right.)
One thing to remember with tweed, though: everything in moderation.
Most people can’t pull off more than one tweed item at a time, so don’t try to rock a head-to-toe tweed look. You’ll just end up looking like this, which is great if (and only if) you’re hunting pheasants:
In any case,here’s how you can incorporate tweed into your day-to-day wardrobe.
The Classic: Tweed Jackets
The heyday of stylish daywear tweed jackets was back in the 1960s. Think, those cool male leads in the La Nouvelle Vague movie .
But in today’s normcore era, it’s hard to find someone who’ll whip out a tweed jacket for a run to the supermarket.
As a result, tweed jackets should be worn during dates or even brunch. We recommend trying to capture a certain nonchalance — a tweed jacket over a white t-shirt, paired with jeans.
If you want to look more prim, try a tweed jacket with wool trousers and suede shoes. That look will work even at the office — provided you’re not in finance.
The Investment:
Ralph Lauren Polo Houndstooth Sport Coat — $US995 $US419.99
Billy Reid — grey loring slim-fit wool and cashmere blend tweed suit jacket — £635 ($US968)
Deals:
Haggar Men’s Houndstooth Windowpane Blazer — $US200.00 $US99.99
Ralph Lauren Tweed Wood Blazer Grey — $US350.00 $US99.00
Tweed Pants
Tweed pants are best when they aren’t flashy. Stick to multi-purpose grays.
If you’re really bold, we recommend checking out tweed sweatpants. Yep. Normcore mixed with classic tweed. That’s some serious style.
The Investment:
Ralph Lauren wool tweed David pant — $US490.00 $US349.99
Deals:
BAR III Carnaby Collection slim fit flat front dress pants — $US150.00 $US39.99
Wild Card:
Beams Plus slim fit sweatpants
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.