Here's How To Wear Tweed In The 21st Century

Tweed jackets look like they belong in your grandfather’s closet.

But the rough fabric is making a serious comeback in a fresh, 2015 kind of way, and we’re here to help you figure out how exactly to wear it.

Of course, you’ve got your classics, like tweed jackets. But there are also fun, modern accessories like tweed high-top sneakers (yes, you read that right.)

One thing to remember with tweed, though: everything in moderation.

Most people can’t pull off more than one tweed item at a time, so don’t try to rock a head-to-toe tweed look. You’ll just end up looking like this, which is great if (and only if) you’re hunting pheasants:

In any case,here’s how you can incorporate tweed into your day-to-day wardrobe.

The Classic: Tweed Jackets

The heyday of stylish daywear tweed jackets was back in the 1960s. Think, those cool male leads in the La Nouvelle Vague movie .

But in today’s normcore era, it’s hard to find someone who’ll whip out a tweed jacket for a run to the supermarket.

As a result, tweed jackets should be worn during dates or even brunch. We recommend trying to capture a certain nonchalance — a tweed jacket over a white t-shirt, paired with jeans.

If you want to look more prim, try a tweed jacket with wool trousers and suede shoes. That look will work even at the office — provided you’re not in finance.

The Investment:

Tweed Pants

Tweed pants are best when they aren’t flashy. Stick to multi-purpose grays.

If you’re really bold, we recommend checking out tweed sweatpants. Yep. Normcore mixed with classic tweed. That’s some serious style.

Tweed Accessories

Bloomingdales, Amazon Tweed ties are a bit tricky to pull off. They’re not quite formal, but they’re also not quite casual. The trick here is that you should only wear them when you aren’t required to wear a tie — but you’re still wearing a jacket and button-down shirt. Keep them the centrepiece, and wear with a white or light blue shirt. The Investment:

