‘TWD: World Beyond’ showrunner teases Jadis’ return to ‘The Walking Dead’ universe. We’ll ‘learn a bit about what happened to her’ since flying off with Rick Grimes

Pollyanna McIntosh makes her return to 'The Walking Dead' universe on the final season of 'TWD: World Beyond.'

Pollyanna McIntosh is reprising her role of Jadis/Anne on “TWD: World Beyond” season two.

Jadis was last seen flying away with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) on “TWD” season nine.

Showrunner Matt Negrete tells Insider “TWDWB” will fill in some gaps “about what happened to her.”

After departing “TWD” in 2018, Jadis (aka Anne) is making a big return to “The Walking Dead” universe this fall.

Earlier this month, AMC announced Pollyanna McIntosh will reprise her character on “TWD: World Beyond” spin-off. Jadis, the former Scavenger leader, memorably left the series with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) on a mysterious Civic Republic Military (CRM) helicopter never to be seen again.

“TWDWB” showrunner Matt Negrete told Insider they’ve considered introducing either Jadis or a character from another “TWD” series on the spin-off’s final second season, which returns Sunday on AMC.

“We always knew the possibility. Given the fact that we live in a universe that is connected, it was always possible that we were going to bring maybe her or someone from one of the other shows in,” Negrete told Insider of Jadis’ return without revealing who else they considered bringing onto the spinoff.

Jadis showed off a different hairstyle in a ‘TWDWB’ season two trailer. AMC

Though Jadis could’ve reappeared anywhere in the ever-expanding “TWD” universe, it’s fitting her return comes on “World Beyond.” Negrete wrote Jadis’ final appearance on the flagship series. He now oversees her re-entry into the apocalypse.

“The more we kind of thought about and talked about it, the more it seemed to make sense to bring her in,” Negrete said. “As long as Jadis has been on ‘The Walking Dead,’ I’ve been on ‘Walking Dead.’ I had the privilege of writing her last episode, so it was cool to work with her again.”

Fans were shocked to see Jadis appear in a recent trailer for the final season of “TWD: World Beyond” working with the CRM and sporting a new ‘do. But where’s Rick? And what has she been up to since we last saw Jadis?

Negrete didn’t say much about Rick, but he gave us a small tease of what fans can expect to see from Jadis/Anne when “World Beyond” returns.

“World Beyond” will fill in some gaps about where Jadis has been and what she’s been up to in the 6-year time jump that passed since her ‘TWD’ departure

Jadis was conflicted about her loyalties to the CRM the last time we saw her. But now it seems like she’s back in the mix with them. Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Since “World Beyond” season one played a lot with flashbacks, Negrete said not to expect to see many this season.

“We’re not doing as much with flashbacks this year, but I will say that it would have been a missed opportunity to bring [McIntosh] back and not at least imply, “How did she become who she is now?’ “What are some of those stepping stones along the six years that passed in between the time she left ‘The Walking Dead’ and appeared on our show?” Negrete said.

The six years is important to note there. When Jadis and Rick left “TWD,” showrunner Angela Kang confirmed to Insider the flagship series jumped ahead that same amount of time.

“World Beyond” starts a decade into the apocalypse. It seems like “World Beyond” and “TWD” are on similar timelines.

“Right from the get-go, we’re going to learn a little bit about what happened to her… Maybe a little bit about what she’s been through,” Negrete added about how much we’ll learn about what Jadis has been up to in “TWD” universe.

“It’s going to be done in a way that will help provide some context for the audience to help us figure out, ‘Oh, this is who you were when you left. This is who you are now.” said Negrete. “So we’re going to fill in some of those blanks along the way. I think it’s really going to help inform the audience to understand her a little better, even more than maybe we did back when she was on ‘Walking Dead.”

Don’t expect to learn a lot about Rick necessarily, but Negrete and others have discussed his whereabouts.

Rick is presumably being held somewhere by the CRM. Gene Page/AMC

“A lot’s been talked about with Rick and where is he?” Negrete said about the former “TWD” protagonist. “Obviously, I’m not going to say anything about that, but there’s a connection that she has to him. So I do think that that brings up a level of intrigue. I do think just from a fan perspective, that’s really intriguing.”

We’re still waiting for Rick to return in a “Walking Dead” movie that “TWD universe chief Scott M. Gimple Insider was told is “going to be amazing.“

Negrete is happy Jadis is finally getting ‘her due’

It’s easy to forget, but Jadis’ final episode of “TWD,” was overshadowed by two other huge departures on the AMC series.

“I always feel bad too because that episode of ‘Walking Dead’, when she left, that was Rick’s last episode, obviously, [and] it was Maggie’s last episode for a long time,” Negrete said of season nine, episode five. “I kind of felt like Pollyanna never quite got her due.”

Pollyanna McIntosh’s ‘TWD’ departure was overshadowed by Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan’s exits from the flagship series. AMC

“Obviously, when you’re dealing with characters like Rick and Maggie, they understand they get the limelight, but I just thought that it’s so great to bring her back because, you know, there’s so much more story to tell with her.”

Negrete added: “It was such a pleasure to work with her again this season and to explore a new iteration of Jadis. I’m just really excited for what we did and it was a great experience and I can’t wait for everyone to check it out.”

